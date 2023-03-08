JUST-IN: INEC Postpones Governorship, State Assembly Elections To March 18

Barring any further extensions, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reached a decision to postpone Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections to March 18, 2023,

the postponement was due to the commission’s inability to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines utilized during the February 25 presidential election to enable their use in the state elections.

Recall that the electoral umpire was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

