2023 Elections Top Stories

JUST-IN: INEC Postpones Governorship, State Assembly Elections To March 18

Barring any further extensions, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reached a decision to postpone Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections to March 18, 2023,

the postponement was due to the commission’s inability to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines utilized during the February 25 presidential election to enable their use in the state elections.

Recall that the electoral umpire was earlier restrained from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until due inspection was conducted and Certified True Copies (CTC) issued to candidates who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

News Top Stories

Consumer Protection: FG beams searchlight on generator merchants

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa,

Three leading generator merchants in the country, Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited and JMG, are being investigated by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) for breaches bordering on importation, manufacture, assembly and distribution of generators in the country. The commission’s investigation is buoyed by a search warrant and order of a Federal […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

ICPC arrests development agency’s DG for N400m fraud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested the Acting Director- General (DG) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), over alleged N400 million fraud. Though the ICPC did not give any reason for withholding the name of the NABDA DG, Google search showed that he is Prof. Alex Akpa. The ICPC […]
Business Top Stories

How renowned stockbroker, Okumagba, died

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s frontline economists and stockbrokers, Albert Okumagba, is dead. He was 56. He was said to have collapsed in his Abuja office yesterday morning during a meeting, As at the time of going to press, the family was yet to confirm his death, while his body has been deposited at Maitama hospital. Okumagba, […]

