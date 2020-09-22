Top Stories

JUST IN: INEC presents Certificate of Return to Obaseki, Shaibu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented certificate of return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.
The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs. May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
Agbmuche-Mbu commended stakeholders particularly the security agencies for their role in the smooth conduct of the governorship poll.
“I hereby certify that Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected to the office of governor of Edo State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the election held on the 19th of September 2020,” Agbmuche-Mbu said while presenting the certificate to Obaseki.
Obaseki was returned elected by INEC after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested election conducted on Saturday, September 19.

