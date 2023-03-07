JUST-IN: INEC Releases Full Lists Of 109 Senators-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the full list of members-elect of the 10th Senate following the National Assembly elections that were held last Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that a new set of members elected with returning officers will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Red and Green chambers of the 10th NASS.

In the recently released list by the electoral body, eight names are missing, as the commission noted that supplementary elections will be held in the affected senatorial districts.

The affected districts include; Enugu East, Kebbi North, Plateau Central, Sokoto East, North and South, Yobe South and Zamfara Central.

Below are the full lists of those that secured the senatorial seats.

