JUST IN: INEC right to deregister 74 political parties – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal which okayed the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the National Unity Party (NUP) and 73 others.

INEC had last year deregistered the political parties over their inability to win any election during the 2019 general elections.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the Supreme Court, said the deregistration of NUP, one of the 74 parties, was done in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.

Like this: Like Loading...