JUST IN: INEC shifts 2023 elections

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced a shift in the 2023 general elections.

This may have been as a result of the delay in signing the amended electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Consequently, the presidential election has been moved from February 18 to February 25, 2023.

This was announced by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Yakubu explained that the new date is to allow for conformity with the provisions of the electoral laws which stipulate that notice be published at least 360 days to the elections.

The INEC boss also said the electoral guidelines will also be published in due course.

Several groups had called on the President to sign the bill before February 22, 2022, in order to ensure that INEC would not need to change the date in conformity with the Act. From the adjusted electoral timetable distributed to journalists, all political parties are expected to conduct party primaries and resolve all disputes arising from the primaries between April 4 to June 3, 2022.

