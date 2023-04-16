JUST-IN: INEC Summons Adamawa REC Over Guber Election Declaration

Following the drama that ensues in Adamawa State gubernatorial supplementary election, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invited the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, over the declaration of the poll.

The electoral umpire made this known in a statement issued via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The commission noted that the process has clearly not been concluded before he made the announcement.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of a winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of the results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly.”