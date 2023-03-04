JUST-IN: INEC Uploads 90% Election Results On IReV

Following the agitations of Nigerians, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far uploaded 159,509 results from the 176, 846 polling units, seven days after the presidential poll.

The figure uploaded on the IRev portal as of Saturday, March 4 represents 90 per cent of the results from all the polling units across the state.

Although, the electronic transmission of results was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

However, Nigerians expected that the election results would be uploaded on the Commission website on election day as promised by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

But, INEC came under fire for its failure to upload results to its viewing portal which led to the walkout of some parties’ agents at the National Collation Centre on Monday.

The electoral umpire had on Wednesday announced that the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, won with 8.8 million votes, while the main opposition candidates, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, had 6.9 million and 6.1 million votes respectively.

