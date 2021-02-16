Top Stories

JUST IN: Inflation hits 16.47%, highest since April 2017

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 16.47 percent in January.
This is the highest point since April 2017.
The CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that food inflation has also crossed the 20 percent mark.
Details to follow…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N1.3trn Q3 fiscal deficit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says Nigerian banks healthy lFederal revenue hits N2.3trn The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N1.3 trillion in the third quarter of this year, even as federally collected revenue, during the lected revenue increased in Q3 2020 compared with the preceding quarter, it was below collections recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19, poor governance liable for unrest –Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has blamed the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the maladministration of past administrations in the country as the root causes of the unrest in the country. He warned that decisive steps must be taken to restore normalcy. The governor stated this in Lokoja, yesterday, while featuring on […]
Top Stories

WTO: EU backs Okonjo-Iweala, S’Korean candidate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Chukwunyem, with agency reports European Union (EU) governments will support Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean, Yoo Myung-hee, as  candidates to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the race enters its final month, Bloomberg reported Monday. The news outlet said it learnt from an official familiar with the matter that  EU […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica