Top Stories

JUST IN: Inflation hits 17.33%,  highest in four years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 17.33 percent in February.
This is the highest point since April 2017.
According to the CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, the food inflation stood at 21.79 percent, the highest point since the 2009 data series began.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

US Special Forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Kill six of the seven kidnappers   An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighbouring Nigeria, officials told ABC News early Saturday. The mission was undertaken by elite commandos as part of a major effort to free the U.S. citizen, Philip Walton, 27, before […]
News Top Stories

CBN revokes licenses of 7 Payment Service Providers

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licenses of seven Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and one switching company, the regulator announced yesterday.   An official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, dated November 30, 2020 and signed by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, which was posted on the apex bank’s […]
News Top Stories

NORTH Ready to restructure when south is set –Ango

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…South shouldn’t be talking about restructuring after destroying Nigeria’s federal structure …Adebanjo, Clark part of 1966 coup Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, yesterday said contrary to the persistent calls by leaders from the Southern part of the country to restructure Nigeria, they were not actually ready for restructuring. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica