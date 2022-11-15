Business

JUST IN: Inflation jumps to 21.09% in October -NBS

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

Nigeria’s headline inflation surged further to 21.09 per cent on year- on -year basis in October 2022, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Tuesday.

The rise indicates 5.09% points higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2021, which was 15.99%.

According to NBS, general price level for the headline inflation rate increased in October 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e. October 2021) by 5.09%.

However, while headline inflation year-on-year was on the increase , it experienced a decline in month-on-month basis. Headline inflation rate for October 2022 was 1.24%, indicating 0.11% lower than the rate recorded in September 2022 (1.36%).

“This means that in October 2022 the general price level for the headline inflation rate (month–on–month basis) declined by 0.11%. The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending October 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 17.86%, showing a 0.91% increase compared to the 16.96% recorded in October 2021,” NBS explained.

 

 

