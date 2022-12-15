News

JUST IN: Inflation pushes up to 21.47% in Nov – NBS

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

 

Nigeria’s inflation rate sustained it’s consistent rise into November, hitting 21.47 per cent from 21.09 per cent recorded a month earlier fulled by increase in food and energy prices, the National Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday.

According to NBS, prices of goods and services, measured by the Consumer Price Index, increased by 21.47 per cent in November 2022 compared to the rate in November 2021.

The figure is 6.07 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2021.

