JUST IN: Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs

…as stakeholders ask Buhari to ensure equity, continuity Ahead of the retirement of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, next month, concerned officers and stakeholders have continued to express worries over the fate of reforms and other innovations introduced by the gentleman officer. Barring any change, Adamu, who is the […]

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee has received report of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) confirmed the receipt of the reports yesterday. He said: “Yes, […]

In its renewed war against drug abuse in the country, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit substances worth over N60 billion. The seizure was made within the last six weeks, signalling the avowed commitment of the new chairman of the NDLEA, Brig- Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), to check the menace […]

The consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 18.17 percent in March from 17.33 in February. This is according to the March 2021 consumer price index/inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. The food inflation also increased by 1.16 percent on a year-on-year basis from 21.79 percent in February to 22.95 in March.

