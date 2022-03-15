Business

JUST IN: Inflation surged to 15.70% in Feb

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures headline inflation rose to 15.70 percent in February as against January’s figure of 15.60 percent, Febuary inflation data from  National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Details later…

 

Reporter

