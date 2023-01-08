JUST IN: Injured Iwobi out for 3 weeks

Everton’s Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday.

The Nigerian international left the pitch on a stretcher in tears after being at the receiving end of a crunchy tackle by a United defender.

More details later…

