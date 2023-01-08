Sports

JUST IN: Injured Iwobi out for 3 weeks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Everton’s Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday.

The Nigerian international left the pitch on a stretcher in tears after being at the receiving end of a crunchy tackle by a United defender.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Notes compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Exodus 14:13 Those who are knowledgeable about the Bible will understand what was said in this verse of the Christian holy book and that was the verse on everyone’s lips before the victory against the Pharaoh of Egypt. The part B of the Bible verse; ‘The Egyptians you see today you will never see again’ […]
Sports

Eagles captain Musa may complete West Brom deal Wednesday

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

All things being equal, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa should stage a return to the English Premier League as negotiation between his representatives and West Brom reached critical stage.   M u s a didn’t quite make a strong impression before he quits Leicester City some three years ago but the forward is likely going […]
Sports

Aruna records third league victory in Bundesliga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri returned to winning ways with TTC RhönSprudel Fulda- Maberzell (TTC) in the Table Tennis Bundesliga as he was instrumental to his team’s 3-1 win over TTC OE Bad Homburg at the weekend. Quadriwhofeaturedintwoof theITTFRestart TournamentsinChinalastweekwasinfineform in TTC’s third home win as the team climbed to ninth position in the 12-team league in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica