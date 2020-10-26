Top Stories

JUST IN: Insecurity: Buratai meeting top army commanders

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is presently holding a meeting with Principal Staff Officers and top army commanders on the security situation in the country.
The meeting which is being held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja commenced at about 10.20am.
In attendance were the General Officers Commanding of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander, Guards Brigade, and other top officers.
The parley is against the backdrop of the violence and vandalism in parts of the country.
The nation has been gripped by violence in the past one week with suspected hoodlums attacking and vandalising public and private property.
Others have embarked on the looting of warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives have been kept.
The homes and property of individuals, including banks, shopping malls and small stores were similarly looted.
A number of elected office holders, including a House of Representatives member in Lagos, a Senator in Ibadan and two in Cross River have had their properties ransacked and in some cases even burnt by mobs.

