JUST IN: IPMAN debunks fuel price hike to N212

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says it has not receive any official communication from government on a possible fuel price hike.

The Chairman of the association in Kano State, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Dan Malam stated this while addressing a press conference on Friday morning.

The chairman directed his members to continue selling the product at the old price since there has been no official communication from the Federal Government.

He told newsmen that whenever there is fuel increment, critical stakeholders will inform the IPMAN leadership and urged general public to disregard the ongoing reports.

Dan Malam said the leadership of IPMAN had consulted critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector and were informed by them that there is no such plan for a fuel increment for now.

According to him the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has enough fuel for distribution across the country and urged the public to avoid panic buying.

