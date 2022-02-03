JUST IN: IPOB lists conditions for peace with Nigeria

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given terms for peace with the Nigerian government, stressing that in doing so, the government must show genuine commitment for peaceful engagement.

It however warned against the misrepresentation of the message of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to its members.

The group was reacting to reports in some national dailies alleging that Kanu had called on its members to avail themselves in the ongoing peacemaking process.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu only reiterated the need for members of the group to co-exist peacefully. It stated that what KANU said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace amongst themselves and embrace peace in the movement.

The statement however emphasised: “We are ready for peace if they need our peace” adding that because IPOB is a peaceful nonviolent movement, it is not averse to meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Nigerian government if Nigeria government is ready for such peaceful engagement

IPOB described the report as a laughable and deliberate attempt by its enemies to sow the seed of disunity among its members. It called on those attempting to create confusion in the family to be careful.

According to Powerful, Kanu only called on IPOB members to ensure continued peace in the movement and remain intact as a family.

The statement reads: “The fallacious reports in some national dailies that our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has asked IPOB members to embrace peace with Nigeria is another attempt by our enemies to sow a seed of disunity in our midst.

“They think they can report the messenger out of context and possibly cause disaffection in the IPOB family but that antics can no longer work.

“We are surprised at the mischievous twisting of a clear message from our leader by the enemies of the struggle. Their aim is to create confusion and cause disaffection in the IPOB family but they came too late.

“We, therefore, want to put the record straight: What our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU said was that IPOB members should ensure continued peace in the movement. He urged those who are trying to get distracted to embrace peace in the movement and ensure the house is intact as a family.

“Nnamdi KANU never called for anybody to relax but advised family members worldwide to embrace peace within the family. We are ready for peace if they need our peace. Those traitors trying to create confusion in the family should be careful.

“Because IPOB is a peaceful nonviolent movement, our doors are open for meaningful and sincere peaceful engagement with other nationalities in Nigeria and even with the Nigerian government if Nigeria government is ready for such peaceful engagement.

“We are human beings and cannot jeopardise our honour and respect before the international community. But before we enter into any peaceful engagement with Nigeria, Nigeria must show us that it is favourably disposed towards peace.

“IPOB is ready for peace if Nigeria is out for peace, but so far, NIGERIA has only proved it is out for violence. But no matter how much they persecute us, the Nigerian security agents cannot break our resolve to get the Biafra people liberated.

“Our leader only reiterated the need for IPOB members to co-exist peacefully.”

