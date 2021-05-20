Top Stories

JUST IN: Israel agrees ceasefire in conflict with Hamas – reports

The Israeli cabinet has confirmed the decision to approve a ceasefire but its statement says the time for it to come into effect has not yet been agreed.
The statement says the truce was proposed by Egypt and will be “mutual and unconditional”.
Earlier a Hamas official said it was due to start at 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT), reports the BBC.

