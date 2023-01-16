News

JUST IN: Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily

Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run.
Messina Denaro was reportedly detained in a private clinic in Sicily’s capital Palermo. He is alleged to be a boss of Sicily’s notorious Cosa Nostra mafia, reports the BBC.
“This is a great victory for the state,” said Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni.

 

