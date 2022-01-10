JUST IN: I’ve informed Buhari of my presidential ambition – Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition.

He spoke with State Correspondents after a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon with Buhari.

Details shortly…

