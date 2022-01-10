Top Stories

JUST IN: I’ve informed Buhari of my presidential ambition – Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition.

He spoke with State Correspondents after a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon with Buhari.

Details shortly…

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NARD adamant after court orders doctors to return to work

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has defied a ruling by the National Industrial Court (NIC), directing the aggrieved doctors who have been on strike for over one month, to resume work immediately, pending when a substantive suit was determined. The doctors, who are adamant on continuing with the strike until their demands were […]
News Top Stories

Masari: We’ve established contact with students’ abductors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says he’s making progress in  rescue efforts     Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has told President Muhammmadu Buhari that the bandits who kidnapped over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara have made contact with his government.   The governor, according to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by […]
News Top Stories

Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his government would ensure that the weak, the poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned. The President gave this pledge in his Easter message to Christians in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. He said: “As a government, we will continue to ensure […]

