JUST IN: JAMB extends UTME, DE registration by 2 weeks

…shifts mock exams, UTME as 1,134,424 candidates register

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks to enable more candidates register for the examination.

As a result of its extension in registration dates, the 2021 Mock UTME earlier scheduled for May 20, 2021 will now hold on June 3, while the main UTME will hold from June 19 – July 3, 2021.

JAMB’S Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who addressed newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, said the decision for extension in registration and examination dates were the outcomes from a two day meeting between the Board and critical stakeholders.

According to him, the decision was reached primarily to allow candidates who were experiencing difficulty in registering for the examination due to challenges associated with the National Identification Number (NIN) and others issues, do so.

Oloyede disclosed that as at press time, a total of 1,134,424 candidates had registered.

