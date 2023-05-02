JUST-IN: JAMB Releases 2023 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, and Monday, 1st May, 2023.

A total of 1, 595, 779 candidates had registered to take the examination in 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

A statement issued by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja however noted that the released results excluded those of candidates who were rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday, 6th May 2023, those absent, those under investigation, as well as results of visually impaired candidates.

He said: “To check the results, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates. For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: You were absent, rescheduled or under investigation. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result.”

JAMB reiterated that candidates rescheduled for the UTME were those who were verified at their centres but could not sit for the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data, candidates, who had been rescheduled to retake their examination on Thursday, 27th April, 2023, but received their notification late on Thursday night, candidates in centres with reduced capacity

Also, “all candidates, who were scheduled to sit the 2023 UTME at the Beautiful Beginning CBT Centre, Apo, Abuja, but missed the examination for whatever reason have been rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.

.