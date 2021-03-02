Top Stories

JUST IN: Jangebe schoolgirls released

Posted on

*Arrive Government House, Gusau
at 5am

The schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State have been released.
Over 300 of the schoolgirls were kidnapped after gunmen invaded the school in the wee hours of the morning last Friday.
There was speculation about their release at the weekend, but the Zamfara state government dismissed the rumour as fake news.
But late on Monday, the state government announced that the schoolgirls have been released.
”Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Bello Matawalle, the governor, tweeted.
The girls arrived Gusau, the state capital, at 5am Tuesday morning in a number of buses.
Addressing them in Government House, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said they should take their ordeal in good faith and that the enemies would be shamed.

Reporter

