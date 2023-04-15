JUST IN: Japan PM evacuated after smoke bomb blast

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been evacuated unharmed from a public event after what appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at him.

A person was detained at the scene in Wakayama, where Kishida had been due to give a speech, local media reported Saturday.

A witness said they saw a person throwing something, followed by smoke, while another said they heard a big bang. No injuries were reported.

Video showed officers piling on top of a person, believed to be a suspect, reports the BBC.

Police say they have made an arrest, but have so far declined to comment further.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK showed footage in which crowds of people appear to be running away from the scene.

The video also shows people swarm around one man, hold him down, and then carry him away.

The person detained was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of business, the broadcaster also reported.

Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama for a campaign event when the object was thrown and he took cover.

Local media reports say he will continue his planned schedule for the rest the day.

A woman at the scene told NHK: “I was stunned. My heart is still beating fast.”

A person who said they saw an object flying through the air said it gave them a “bad feeling, so we ran away unbelievably fast”.

“Then we heard a really loud noise. It made my daughter cry,” they added.

Another witness told NHK that the crowd began to disperse in panic before the blast was heard, as someone said an explosive had been thrown.

Hiroshi Moriyama, a member of Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party, said: “That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It’s an unforgivable atrocity.”

Violent attacks are extremely rare in Japan. But there is nervousness about security around politicians, after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead while on the campaign trail last year.