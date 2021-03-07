Sports

JUST IN: Joan Laporta elected Barcelona President

Joan Laporta has been elected as Barcelona president again.
His previous presidency from June 2003 to June 2010 included appointing Pep Guardiola as manager and the sextuple-winning team.

