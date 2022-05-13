JUST IN: Jonathan still our member – PDP Spokesman  

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke during an interview on a national TV programme on Friday.

He said :“As far as today, I am not aware of any resignation from the membership of the party [PDP]” he said amid speculations that the former Nigerian leader is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential seat in next year’s poll.

“I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party, ” the PDP spokesman maintained.

According to him, the party would not respond to rumours about Jonathan’s defection, saying there are no facts to prove such. Ologunagba said questions about the former president’s defection speculations should be channeled to him.

“I can’t speak for him. I am not the spokesperson of the former President,” he said.

This is coming amid wide speculations in various news channels that the former number one citizen has defected to APC the ruling party.

Also, barely 48hrs after the speculations became alarmingly strong, the former president bagged an international appointment.

