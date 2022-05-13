News

JUST IN: Jonathan still our member – PDP Spokesman  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke during an interview on a national TV programme on Friday.

He said :“As far as today, I am not aware of any resignation from the membership of the party [PDP]” he said amid speculations that the former Nigerian leader is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential seat in next year’s poll.

“I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party, ” the PDP spokesman maintained.

According to him, the party would not respond to rumours about Jonathan’s defection, saying there are no facts to prove such. Ologunagba said questions about the former president’s defection speculations should be channeled to him.

“I can’t speak for him. I am not the spokesperson of the former President,” he said.

This is coming amid wide speculations in various news channels that the former number one citizen has defected to APC the ruling party.

Also, barely 48hrs after the speculations became alarmingly strong, the former president bagged an international appointment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency justifies fuel price, electricity tariff’s hike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says tough decisions necessary for economic growth Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari   The Presidency, yesterday, justified the recent increase in  the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, as well as the hike in electricity tariff, describing both as outcomes of the removal of subsidies in the energy sector. […]
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He […]
News

Kalu salutes President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Gambari, at 77

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as a rare gem with passion for professionalism and excellence. Extolling the virtues of the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kalu applauded Gambari’s leadership style, adding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica