JUST IN: Journalist, policeman, Okada rider killed as robbers attack bank in Ondo

Adewale Momoh and Babatope Okeowo Akure

 

Armed robbers on Thursday stormed Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing three persons, including a journalist, during their assault on a first generation bank in the community.

The dare-devil armed robbers were said to have stormed the community in a Rambo style operation before storming the only bank in the community.

During the attack, a journalist, a policeman as well as one Okada rider was killed in the attack.

The deceased journalist, Bunmi Afuye was working with one of the state-owned radio stations before his appointment as the PRO of Elizade University Ilara-Mokin less than a month ago.

According to sources, the police officer and the civilian were killed during the operation while Afuye ran into the robbery.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

Details later…

