JUST IN: Journalists block Police HQ over ‘missing’ colleague 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have blocked the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja in protest over the ‘Vanguard’ journalist, Tordue Salem, who has been missing for the past 13 days.

The Chairman of FCT Council of NUJ, Emmanuel Ogbeche, who led the protest with others, said that a law abiding citizen should not go missing just few metres away from the Force Headquarters without any reasonable response from the Police.

He also presented a petition to the Police, demanding actions and accountability for the safety of journalists and the rescue of the missing colleague.

The Force Public Relations officer, Frank Mba, who received the petition on behalf of the Police, said the case of the missing journalist was already with them and investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Details later…

