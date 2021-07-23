News

JUST IN: Judge Withdraws From Case Stopping Impeachment Of Zamfara Deputy Gov, Gusau

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

On Friday, Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja stepped down from the case trying to stop the impeachment of Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

Following knowledge that a similar suit on the same subject matter was already pending before another judge of the court in Abuja division, the judge dropped out of the case.

When the issue arose, Justice Egwatu informed the case’s senior lawyers, led by James Ogu Onoja, that he would not proceed with the hearing as scheduled.

He based his conclusion on the need to avoid a situation in which the court was forced to render contradictory rulings on the same issue.

He then ordered that the case be assigned to Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, who is currently hearing a similar case.

To facilitate a timely hearing of the complaint, Justice Egwuatu further ordered that all procedures filed in the case before him be immediately moved to Justice Ekwo’s court.

On July 19, the judge barred members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly from taking any further steps in the impeachment process against the deputy governor for refusing to decamp with Governor Bello Mataealle from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The order was given by Justice Egwatu in response to a PDP ex-parte application.

After hearing arguments from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief James Onoja Ogwu, the judge concluded that the applicant’s fear of the impeachment effort was severe and legitimate, and that the defendants should be prevented from carrying out the purported action.

The judge further barred the Chief Judge of Zamfara State from forming any panel to investigate the Deputy Governor until the outcome of a move on notice filed by the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); the All Progressives Congress (APC); the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, and Governor Bello Matawalle are among the other defendants in the case.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How Obasanjo almost retired me as Major – Buratai

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reflected on his 40 years in service, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired him on the rank of Major about 21 years ago. He, however, did not provide details of what would have necessitated his premature retirement by the former President. This […]
News

Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented a certificate of return to the winner of the Anambra governorship primary, Mr Valentine Ozigbo. PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, presented the certificate at the Wadata House, Abuja, yesterday. He said the primary that produced Ozigbo followed all the party’s constitution and […]

COVID-19
News

U.S. donates 55m COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United States Government has donated 55 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries worldwide. According to statement by the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria made available to the New Telegraph, these doses are the remaining part of the 80 million the U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to allocate by the end of June. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica