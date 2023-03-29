JUST-IN: Judicial Commission Sacks Judge, Demotes Others

Justice Mohamed Bako of the Magistrate Court in Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State has been sacked with immediate effect while two others were demoted.

The two other who are Sharia court judges were demoted by one grade level over misconduct and abuse of office.

According to the Commission’s Secretary Mr, Garafini the report indicted Bako for setting aside his duties in the judiciary by representing and shielding a suspect.

He further said that out of seven petitions received, three were brought against Bako and two were sufficiently proved by the petitioners.

He added that the judge admitted the allegations brought against him.

“It was further discovered that Mohammed Bako was a judge in his own case and used the instrument of his office to facilitate a gainful benefit for his personal interest and private affairs, hence, the NJSC approved the committee’s recommendations and dismissed the respondent with immediate effect”.

