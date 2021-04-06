Law

JUST IN: Judicial workers’ union storms Lagos court, drives out colleagues

Judiciary workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), have stormed the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos and driven workers out of the court premises.
The national leadership of JUSUN in a circular dated April 1, ordered the shutdown of various courts across the country as from Tuesday, April 6.

