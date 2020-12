Justice Ahmed Lemu has died. He was 91.

A family member, Maryam Lemu, announced this on her Facebook page Thursday morning.

“Inna lillahi wa inna liayhi raji’un. It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr. Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna.

“Burial arrangements to be announced later,” she said.

