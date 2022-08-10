JUST IN: Kaduna-Abuja Train: 7 more passengers released 

No fewer than seven hostages abducted from the Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28 have been released.

The seven hostages released by the terrorists include a family of six and a woman.

Their release was confirmed to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday by Tukur Mamu, Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The identities of the released family of six are Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba, who’s 10 years old.

Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba (7), Imran Abubakar Garba (5), and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba, who is only one and half years old.

Abubakar Idris Garba is a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Also released is a 60-year-old woman, one Hajia Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.

