JUST IN: Kagara students vacate school after attack

Students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State have moved out of the school premises after the early Wednesday morning gunmen attack.

The gunmen’s attack led to the death of one student while many others including teachers are still missing.

In the video, the students can be seen carrying their bags filled with their clothes and other items as they leave their hostels.

Some parents can also be seen looking distraught as security operatives guard the school following their deployment to the school after the attack.

The gunmen had earlier on Wednesday morning gained access to the school around 2:00 am, dressed in military uniform, shooting sporadically into the air.

The school principal who escaped from the attack confirmed to Channels Television that the operation started from the staff quarters where they abducted members of staff including a couple before they gained access to the students’ hostels.

Other sources say some students escaped after the raid while a headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

It was, however, learnt that the security agencies were able to detect the nature of the area, and have started tracing the attackers’ movement while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), aircraft have been seen hovering in the air to track the location of the students.

Like this: Like Loading...