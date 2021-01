Following the revocation of operating licenses of 42 failed Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the verification of the depositors. Already, it has directed depositors of the closed banks to visit their respective banks’ addresses from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th December, […]

There was pandemonium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Wednesday as #ENDSARS protesters were attacked by other groups against the campaign. Several persons were injured and vehicles vandalised as the invasion of the new groups led to a clash at the popular Berger Roundabout in Abuja. It was chaos as people scampered […]

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabimila, has vowed that the lower chamber will not approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill if adequate provisions are not made for victims of police brutality and impunity. He also assured that the House would include in the budget the financial implications of agreements reached between […]

Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, takes the oath of office as the first female, African American, Asian and Woman Vice President of the United States of America from Justice Anna Sotomayor First Latina to serve on the US Supreme Court.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica