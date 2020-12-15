Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano Assembly Speaker, House Leader resign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi, have resigned their positions.
The member representing Doguwa, Salisu Ibrahim Riruwai, confirmed the resignations of duo without given any specific reasons for their actions.
The resignation letters were received at 1:08am Tuesday by the Kano Assembly.
“The Speaker resigned for personal reasons according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am while the Majority Leader did not give any reason for his resignation,” Hon. Salisu Ibrahim said.
A new Speaker and Majority Leader, according to Hon. Doguwa, will emerge during plenary later, Tuesday

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Military arrests late Gana’s commander in Benue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The military authorities have arrested Kamaor Fachii, the commander of the late dreaded bandit, Terwase Akwaza “Gana”. Fachii was arrested by the men of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa at Katsina-Ala where he was said to be hiding at his girlfriend’s residence. Parading the suspect, the Commander, Four Special […]
Metro & Crime

Policeman killed as gunmen abduct Chinese expatriate in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti A police officer was reportedly killed on Friday, as gunmen abducted a Chinese expatriate in Ekiti State. The incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, occurred around 4.30pm along new Ado-Iyin road. The abductee was one of the Engineers handling the dualisation of Ado-Iyin […]
Metro & Crime

Flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vacate now, govt tells flood-prone areas’ residents Flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, identified as Ayisat, at the Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, Lagos. The incident occurred on Monday following downpour in parts of the state. This came a few days after a flood swept away a four-year-girl in Lagos. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: