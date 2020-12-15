JUST IN: Kano Assembly Speaker, House Leader resign

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa and the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi, have resigned their positions.

The member representing Doguwa, Salisu Ibrahim Riruwai, confirmed the resignations of duo without given any specific reasons for their actions.

The resignation letters were received at 1:08am Tuesday by the Kano Assembly.

“The Speaker resigned for personal reasons according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am while the Majority Leader did not give any reason for his resignation,” Hon. Salisu Ibrahim said.

A new Speaker and Majority Leader, according to Hon. Doguwa, will emerge during plenary later, Tuesday

