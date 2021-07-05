JUST IN: Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption boss for one month

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano House of Assembly has suspended the state’s anti-corruption boss, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, for one month.

Gado’s suspension follows his alleged refusal to accept the transfer of an accountant to his office from the Kano Accountant General’s office.

The House of Assembly, during plenary on Monday, agreed to suspend Gado to pave way for investigation into the reason for his action.

Muhyi has been having a running battle with the government over alleged financial misconduct and operating an expensive life style above his earnings.

But shedding more light on its decision, the House of Assembly said it suspended Gado based on a petition received from the Office of the Accountant General asking the House to intervene in the face-off.

After deliberations, the House agreed to suspend the Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission pave way for the investigation on the subject matter.

The House appointed the House Committee Chairman on Public Complaints, Hon. Umar Musa Gama to head the committee with other members of the committee comprising: Hon. Lawan Shehu, Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Salisu Ibrahim Doguwa, House Committee Chairman on Finance, Hon. Magaji Dahiru Zarewa and Hon. Sale Ahmad Marke, Chairman House Committee’s on Hajj.

The committee has Deputy Director Legal as Secretary and Secretary Public Account Committee as Co-secretary

The committee was given two weeks within which to present its findings to the House.

