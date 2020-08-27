Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano Elders petition Buhari, others over Ganduje’s move to borrow from China

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Kano Unity Forum, headed by a former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) party, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has Petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Finance, against moves by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s plan to take a N300 billion loan from China.
The Elders on Thursday expressed grave reservations against the insistence and resolve of the governor to obtain loan from the China Development Bank to construct the Phase 1 component of the Light Mono Rail project in the metropolis.
The petition, personally signed by Elder statesman, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa on behalf of the Kano Unity Forum that was made available to newsmen, explained that “but for few in official circles, nobody else knows the terms and conditions of the loan agreement”, adding that “the exact amount being borrowed is shrouded in secrecy”.
The strongly worded statement noted that  “The 1st Phase of the project costing over N300 billion, may be even be the N828 billion mentioned by others, coming mostly from a foreign loan is mind-boggling, to say the least. A rethink is not only needed, but necessary.”
Tofa, in the signed statement, stressed that “based on the analysis of the present indebtedness of Kano Sate as provided for by the Debt Management Office (DMO) Nigeria, it is extremely difficult, almost impossible for Kano State to sustain any indebtedness beyond the current liability portfolio of the state.”
The Forum cautioned that: “It needs to be noted that a rail project is never a project to be put in haste as we observed that it is neither in the medium nor long term plans of the state government.”
The Kano stakeholders stated that: “If indeed the Chinese want to genuinely help with cheap loans, they should be requested to support critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, power, science and technology, infrastructure, industry and water supply”, adding that “after all,  the Chinese have become world leaders in these aspects of transformative development.”

