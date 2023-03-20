2023 Elections News

JUST-IN: Kano Govt Imposes Down To Dusk Curfew

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew with a view to avoid the breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from causing chaos in the already tense situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or a group bent on causing trouble.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Prompt help, justice ‘ll curtail GBV – Mrs Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on Wednesday said, the menace of Gender- Based Violence (GBV), particularly among schoolgirls, can be curtailed when victims speak up to get help and justice immediately. Abiodun made this known during a sensitisation programme campaign against GBV at Akin Ogunpola Model College in Ewekoro Local Government Area […]
News Top Stories

Vote buying, party primaries now our major concerns –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appraised its performance in last month’s Ekiti governorship election, and said its major concern now is vote buying.   The commission also noted that conduct of party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the main election “is one of the most litigated in the world.”   INEC […]
News

State House budgets N7.20bn for facility maintenance

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The State House has set aside N7.20 billion for the maintenance of Villa facilities out of a total of N21.137 billion budgetary proposals for 2023. It also earmarked N1.96 billion for vehicle purchase and N644 million for maintenance of the State House Lagos Complex and Guest Houses. State House Permanent Secretary Tijjani Umar said this […]

Leave a Reply