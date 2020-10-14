JUST IN: Kano LG aspirants to undergo drug tests

Metro & Crime

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

All the 44 aspiring local government chairmen their councillors are to undergo narcotic drug tests, before been allowed to participate in the February 2021 Kano local government elections.

This hint was dropped by the Kano State Commissioner for Local Governments, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, who urged the prospective contestants to subject themselves to drug tests.

Sule Garo insisted that the test would go a long way in ensuring that leaders who are paramount in the dispensation of democratic norms are free from been addicts in order for the people to enjoy the benefits of the system.

The commissioner made the call at a two-day workshop organised to create awareness on drug and substance abuse at local government level.

The workshop was organised by the state government in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Kano Command.

“I am calling on all chairmanship and councillorship contestants in the forthcoming local government elections to undergo drug tests with NDLEA to ensure that public office holders are not addicts,” he said.

Garo said the workshop became necessary to curtail the menace of drug abuse in Kano, especially at the grassroots levels.

He added that soon, the state government will conduct drug tests on employees of local government councils in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Abdul while speaking, noted the side effects of drug abuse and said the sensitization was very timely.

The workshop was attended by senior officers from the 44 local government areas of Kano State

