JUST IN: Kano Police LG Command HQ on fire

The Kano Police Headquarters situated at Bompai in Nasarawa Local Government is reported to be on fire, with extensive damage caused.

Although the Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa’s phone was switched off when we tried to contact him, New Telegraph was, however, unable to ascertain the cause of the inferno.

The State Fire Service is said to have deployed to the scene to battle the raging fire on the one-storey building of the Command.

More details later…