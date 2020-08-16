Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano police rescue man held captive for 15 years by father

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Following a sting operation, the Police in Kano have been able to rescue another man, Ibrahim Lawan, who had been confined to a room for 15 years.
Lawan, 35, was alleged to have been detained by his biological father, Mallam Lawan at Sheka Unguwar Fulani adjacent Gidan Mai Unguwa Bello for that length of time without allowing him to even enjoy any sunlight.
The sting operation was carried out by the State Police Commissioner, Habu Sani alongside the OC Metropolitan Unit of the Police Magaji Musa Majia.
During the operation, Mallam Lawan, who is a Friday Mosque Chief Imam, was not home.
Ibrahim was, however, quickly moved to the Mallam Aminu Kano Hospital for medical checks.
But Ibrahim, who was 20 at the time of his detention, was alleged to have become mentally unstable.
He is the second person to have been rescued by the Police in the past 48 hours in Kano.

