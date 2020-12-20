JUST IN: Katsina police rescue 80 abducted Islamiyya students, four others

*Recover 12 rustled cows

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Police in Katsina have rescued 80 Islamiyya students kidnapped from a school in Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of the state by some gunmen on Saturday.

The Police also said 12 rustled cows were recovered during the operation.

The Katsina State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, in a statement Sunday morning, said four persons were also rescued by the Police from the kidnappers.

“At about 2200hrs, a distress call was received by he DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, Dandume LGA of Katsina State, numbering about 80, while on their way back from a Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village, Dandume to Mahuta village, were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four persons and rustled 12 cows from Danbaure village, Funtua LGA.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO, Sharan Daji, led an ‘Operation Puff Adder’ team, supported by a vigilante group, to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“Subsquently, the team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the 84 kidnapped victims and recovered 12 rustled cows.

“Search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies. Investigation is on going,” the statement said.

The latest attack on school children is coming barely 24 hours after 344 boys of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were released after spending roughly a week with their abductors in the Rugu Forest in neighbouring Zamfara State.

