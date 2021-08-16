JUST IN: Kayvee Withdraws From BBNaija

Kayvee, a contestant on the current season of Big Brother, has withdrew from the show due to unidentified issues.

On Monday, Big Brother informed the houseguests that Kayvee was ill and had withdrew from the show.

In a brief read by the Head of House, Pere, Biggie said Kayvee has consulted his doctors and has decided to withdraw from the show.

“As you all know your fellow housemate, Kayvee has been unwell. He has consulted with his doctors and decided to withdraw from the show.

“He sends his greetings and asks that you help him pack his bags.”

Recall that Kayvee over the past few days was acting weird, prompting the housemate to question his attitude.

Some housemates had said he needed a psychological evaluation.

He has now withdrawn from the show to attend to his health.

Like this: Like Loading...