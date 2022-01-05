News

JUST IN: Kazakhstan govt resigns after violent protests over fuel price

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation on Wednesday, his office said, after a fuel price increase in the oil-rich Central Asian country triggered protests in which nearly 100 police were injured.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty, the former Soviet republic’s biggest city, and clashes went on for hours in nearby areas, reports Reuters.

The protests shook the former Soviet republic’s image as a politically stable and tightly controlled country, which it has used to attract hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign investment in its oil and metals industries over three decades of independence.

Speaking to acting cabinet members, Tokayev ordered them and provincial governors to reinstate LPG price controls and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other “socially important” consumer goods.

He also ordered the government to develop a personal bankruptcy law and consider freezing utilities’ prices and subsidising rent payments for poor families.

He said the situation was improving in protest-hit cities and towns after the state of emergency was declared which included a curfew and movement restrictions.

The protests began in the the oil-producing western province of Mangistau on Sunday following the lifting of price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, a popular car fuel, a day earlier, after which its price more than doubled.

Tokayev declared the emergency in Almaty and Mangistau and has said that domestic and foreign provocateurs were behind the violence.

Separately, the interior ministry said that in addition to Almaty, government buildings were attacked in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taraz overnight, with 95 police officers wounded in clashes. Police have detained more than 200 people.

Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev said in an address to residents that the situation in the city was under control and security forces were detaining “provocateurs and extremists”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US judge again delays execution of lone woman on federal death row

Posted on Author Reporter

  A U.S. federal judge said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row last month, potentially pushing her execution into Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Thursday vacated an order from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, […]
News

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu assures transparency on judicial Panel report

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said his administration would make full disclosure of the report of the final report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution whenever it is ready. Sanwo-Olu also said the state government would not make an attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

FG planning Intermodal Transportation through railways –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said the Federal Government plans to implement intermodal transportation in Nigeria through multiple railway projects already captured in the N13.08 budget estimates. Amaechi stated this at the National Assembly, during a budget defence session with the joint committee on Transportation, explaining however that the projects were planned to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica