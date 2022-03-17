Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kebbi shuts school over security threat

Following credible intelligence on planned activities of bandits especially on mass abduction, the Kebbi State Government has closed Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Yawuri.

According to Eons Intelligence, the state government is likely to extend the action to more schools.

Kebbi, and a number of other states in the North, has seen a number of mass abductions of students by bandits in recent time.

 

Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’re ready to work with Christian leaders – A’Ibom Info Com

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner churches in the state in the effort to curb the menace of criminal activities and restore sound moral ethics across the state. Comrade Ememobong stated this Thursday, during an advocacy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 50 bandits in Zamfara –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Troops have killed about 50 suspected bandits during a fierce encounter at Kuriya village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the encounter, which occurred on Saturday, January 9, was a product of actionable intelligence.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, said in a […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Makinde sends names of 5 returning commissioner-nominees to House

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Wednesday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle. Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 commissioners-nominees forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by the governor for consideration and approval. The five returning former commissioners are: Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr […]

