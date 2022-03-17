JUST IN: Kebbi shuts school over security threat

Following credible intelligence on planned activities of bandits especially on mass abduction, the Kebbi State Government has closed Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Yawuri.

According to Eons Intelligence, the state government is likely to extend the action to more schools.

Kebbi, and a number of other states in the North, has seen a number of mass abductions of students by bandits in recent time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...