News

JUST IN: Kemi Nelson, APC women leader and ex-NSITF executive director, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Kemi Nelson, a former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and zonal women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has died.

Ms Nelson, the only female member of Bola Tinubu’s influential Governance Advisory Council in Lagos, passed on on Sunday morning, per family sources who informed Peoples Gazette. She was 66.

Family members said Ms Nelson had been unwell for a while, treating undisclosed ailments at different hospitals.

A spokesman for the ruling APC did not immediately return a request seeking comments.

Ms Nelson was appointed to NSITF by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, a position she held until May 2021 when she was removed under unclear circumstances. Months before her removal, Buhari praised her as a loyal party member and commended her work towards his administration’s success.

She was born on February 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by her three children.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC: We’ll shut down banks, aviation, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

LCCI backs subsidy removal   Organised labour, yesterday, said that all sectors, including aviation, banks and others would be shut as workers take to the streets in protest against recent developments in the economy.   Addressing the media in Lagos, Deputy Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Amaechi Asogwuni, said no airport would be […]
News

Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with […]
News

Climate change: FCTA begins implementation of 25m tree planting policy

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has commenced the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to the United Nations to plant 25 million trees in the country as a means of combating climate change. FCT Minister, Malam MuhammadBello, saidasNigeria joined the global communitytocommemoratethis year’s World Desertification and Drought Day, it was critical to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica