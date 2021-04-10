Sports

JUST IN: Kenyan wins Lagos Marathon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kenya’s Emmanuel Nabei has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a time of 2hrs 15 secs.
Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

PTF approves Jan 3-17, 2021 for Edo 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has approved January 3-17, 2021 for the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. The new date was arrived at during a virtual a meeting on Thursday, convened by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, which reviewed circumstances around the recent rescheduling of the sports […]
Sports

Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was […]
Sports

Five Red Star players contract Covid-19 after 18,000 fans attend match

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    F ive Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the wake of their SuperLiga title triumph in front of several five-figure crowds, the club has confirmed.   The Serbian champions confirmed the news less than a fortnight after they faced cross-city rivals FK Partizan in their Serbian Cup […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica