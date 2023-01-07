JUST IN: Kevin McCarthy finally elected Speaker on 15th vote

Republican Kevin McCarthy is finally elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on the 15th round.

He sewed up victory after key Republican rebels such as Matt Gaetz did note vote against him, reports the BBC.

There was a tense exchange earlier between McCarthy, his deputy, Gaetz and another lawmaker on the House floor after the 14th round.

The stalemate has meant some of the key functions of the House, like forming committees and swearing in new members, are on hold.

The Speaker sets the House agenda and oversees legislative business.

The post is second in line to the presidency after the US vice-president.

Of 428 votes cast, McCarthy received 216 and Hakeem Jeffries got 212.

House clerk Cheryl Johnson says: “Therefore, the Honorable Kevin McCarthy, having received a majority of votes cast, is duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

The Republican side gives him a standing ovation.

Towards the back of the room, however, some of the original holdouts, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, did not stand up or clap.

It’s official. Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The Republicans chant: “USA! USA!”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...