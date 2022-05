Anambra State lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped has been beheaded by his abductors.

His freshly beheaded head was mounted at Chisco park in Amichi community.

A video of his severed head has gone viral on social media.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...